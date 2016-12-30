Alden, Julie Anne may ‘date’ sa pagsalubong ng 2017 By Jun Nardo Bandera

“LIPAD sa Bagong Taon” ang konsepto ng GMA Network’s New Year’s Countdown bukas, Dis. 31, sa SM Mall of Asia Seaside Boulevard. Sa gabing ito, makikiisa ang brightest at biggest Kapuso artists sa pagsalubong ng 2017 na sasamahan ng makulay na fireworks display. Pangungunahan ng Pambansang Bae na si Alden Richards ang countdown. Sasamahan siya nina Julie Anne San Jose, Andrea Torres at Betong. May pasabog na production number si Julie Anne kasama ang boyband na One Up. Then, isang magarbong musical entertainment number ang hatid ni Alden kasama sina Aicelle Santos, Rita Daniella, Derrick Monasterio, Hannah Precillas, Jeric Gonzales at James Wright. May pampainit na dance number din sina Andrea Torres, Sanya Lopez, Jak Roberto, Jay Arcilla, Arra San Agustin at Rocco Nacino. Kilig naman ang dala nina Ken Chan, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj at Jak sa kanilang performance. Abangan din ang pasabog nina Bianca Umali, Joyce Ching, Gabbi Garcia at Ruru Madrid. Siyempre pa, magpapasiklab din ang Kapuso Primetime King na si Dingdong Dantes na mangunguna sa top of the hour portion sa pamamagitan ng kanyang one-of-a-kind production number. Magsisimula ang Kapuso countdown ng 10 p.m. hanggang 12:30 am.

