Alden nilait dahil di nakatapos ng college, ipinagtanggol ng AlDub Nation By Alex Brosas Bandera

SOMEONE, a basher, was ramming to the collective throats ng fans ni Alden Richards ang katotohanang hindi ito nakatapos ng pag-aaral. Parang minamaliit ang binata dahil hindi ito degree holder. This prompted some fans na ipagtanggol ang actor. “What’s your problem ba na hindi pa nakatapos ng college si A. He works hard, he pays his taxes.. So anong issue mo?” “Maraming d naka pagcollege n artista. Kya wag mo ihighlight ang education ni A sa hanash mo. Mga tinitingala sa showbiz ang d finish ng college.” “Minamaliit ninyo ang mga di nakagraduate ng college. Sila nga na mga sikat e. Nakakahiya naman sa inyo Mtards.” “Ganito na lang mamita. Ask mo si Sharon Cuneta, Sarah Geronimo, Toni Gonzaga bat di sila nakapagka college nung nag aartista na sila.” “FPJ, Dolphy, Nora A, Vilma S, Maricel S, nirerespeto sa showbiz wlng diploma!!!!” ‘Yan ang ilang pagtatanggol kay Alden na nabasa namin sa ilang Twitter account. The basher clearly is an IDIOT. Hindi man nakatapos ng pag-aaral si Alden ay nagawa naman niyang maging successful. He earns millions, something which his basher will never accomplish in his/her lifetime.

