Maine napakain ng isaw si Kris: Tama na ‘yung isa, ha!

EATING isaw is not a poor thing.

Everyone eats the world-famous street food including college students from prestigious universities.

But not Kris Aquino. Ayaw na ayaw pala ni Kristeta ng isaw.

Well, accomplishment of sort ang ginawa ni Maine Mendoza sa kanyang request na pakainin ng isaw si Kris. With seeming reluctance at first, napakain din ang Queen of Talk ng most hated food niya during an interview para sa kanyang digital program sa internet.

After eating one isaw, tama na raw ‘yon say ni Kris. We feel that all there is to this is a gimik lalo pa’t sinabi ni Kris on air na maski si Darla Sauler ay hindi siya napakain ng isaw.

Why would Kris allow herself to eat something she hated the most? Para mapag-usapan siya. Para may bago sa kanyang pagkatao. Eating isaw is not a Kris thing, remember?