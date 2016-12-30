Mocha Uson sa bashers: Bugok talaga kayong mga dilaw, salot kayo sa bayan!

Mocha Something was obviously miffed when sarcastic comments upon her selection as ambassadress of the MMFF surfaced on social media.

Sa galit ng netizens, nagbanta pa silang ibo-boycott ang MMFF.

“Boboycott daw ang MMFF dahil sa akin. Bugok talaga ang mga DILAW. Hindi ako ang may-ari ng MMFF. Hindi rin ako ang head o boss ng MMFF. Pag binoycott niyo ang MMFF hindi ako ang tatamaan.

“Wala akong Pelikula diyan. Ang tatamaan ay ang mga artista, producers, direktor at iba pa. Hindi si P. Duterte o ang MMDA ang tatamaan. Nandito ang gobyerno para tulungan ang Industriya ng Filipino Films. Nandito rin ako para ipromote lang.

“Kaya pag binoycott niyo ang MMFF dahil sa akin para na rin niyong binoycott ang mga sarili niyo dahil maraming mga artista, producers at directors diyan pareho ng paniniwala niyo.

“Ayaw ko na sana ipost ito dahil tinutulungan ko nga ang MMFF kaya lang kayong mga bugok panay tira niyo sige tuloy niyo lang yan. Tignan natin sino ang tatamaan sa kagaguhan niyo. BUGOK TALAGA KAYONG MGA DILAW. SALOT KAYO SA BAYAN.”

That was Mocha’s reaction sa kanyang blog. Wasn’t it the same Mocha who asked President Rodrigo Duterte to boycott the media some months ago?

Bakit ngayong ibo-boycott ang MMFF dahil sa kanya ay kiyaw-kiyaw siya nang kiyaw-kiyaw?

Haven’t she heard of the Golden Rule, do not do unto others what you don’t want others do unto you?

Sino ngayon ang BUGOK?

Yes, it’s true na hindi ka affected sa boycott MMFF hanash sa social media pero naisip mo ba na ang daming galit sa iyo at nadamay pa ang MMFF?