Damage ni ‘Nina’ P5.8-B na; patay umakyat sa 10 By John Roson Bandera

Pumalo na sa P5.8 bilyon ang halaga ng pinsalang dulot ng bagyong “Nina” habang pinangangambahang lalampas pa sa 10 katao ang nasawi. Sa mga ulat na nakalap ng Bandera mula sa regional offices ng Office of Civil Defense, lumalabas na P5.25 bilyon ang halaga ng pinsalang dinulot ng bagyo sa agrikultura sa Calabarzon, Bicol, at Mimaropa. Umabot naman sa P618.039 milyon ang naiulat na halaga ng pinsala sa imprastruktura ng Bicol at Mimaropa. Inaalam pa ng mga awtoridad kung may nasira ring imprastruktura sa Calabarzon. Di pa kasama sa mga pigura ang halaga ng pinsala sa kabahayan. Sa tala ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, sinasabing 19,107 bahay ang winasak ng bagyo habang 50,408 pa ang bahagyang napinsala. Halos 1 milyon katao ang naapektuhan ng bagyo. Sa tala ng NDRRMC, napag-alaman na 182,410 katao pa ang nasa mga evacuation center at 2,467 ang nakikisilong sa maga kamag-anak. Dahil sa lawak ng pinsalang dulot ng bagyo, isinailalim sa state of calamity ang mga lalawigan ng Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Marinduque, at Batangas. Nagdeklara din ng state of calamity ang Calapan City at Puerto Galera ng Oriental Mindoro, pati na ang bayan ng Mulanay, Quezon. Napag-alaman din sa OCD regional offices na 10 katao na ang naiuulat na nasawi dahil umano sa bagyo. Pito na ang naiulat na nasawi sa lalawigan ng Albay at may isa sa Camarines Sur, ayon sa OCD Bicol. Pero iginiit ng naturang tanggapan na tinitiyak pa kung dapat ngang isama sa listahan ng mga nasawi sa bagyo ang pito. Sa lalawigan ng Quezon, may dalawa nang kumpirmadong nasawi dahil sa bagyo at may isa sa Batangas. Ang isang nasawi sa Batangas ay kabilang sa mga crew ng barkong M/V Starlite Atlantic, na nilubog ng malalaking alon malapit sa bayan ng Tingloy noong Disyembre 26. Pito pa ang nawawala sa naturang insidente, habang may dalawa pang nawawala sa bayan ng Socorro, Oriental Mindoro, at sa Maydolong, Eastern Samar, ayon sa NDRRMC. (John Roson) – end –

