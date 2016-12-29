Mahigit 900K katao apektado ni ‘Nina’ Bandera

SINABI ni Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo na umabot sa 923,485 katao o 206,812 na pamilya sa 813 barangay ang apektado ng nagdaang bagyong ‘Nina’. Sa isang press conference sa Malacanang, idinagdag ni Taguiwalo na ang Bicol ang pinakamatinding tinamaan ng bagyo matapos namang ilang beses itong nag-landfall sa rehiyon. “Ang hardest hit ho doon although unang nag-landfall sa Catanduanes at doon ho kami nagpunta, ang Gabinete ni Presidente at si Pangulong Duterte. Eh tapos nagtuloy kami sa Pili, two days after Nina. Sa Albay ho ang pinakamarami na nasalanta, 240 barangays, 100,000 families,” sabi ni Taguiwalo. Idinagdag ni Taguiwalo na sa kabuuang 504 barangay na sinalanta sa Bicol, halos kalahati ay mula sa na tinamaan, halos kalahati noon ay sa Albay, sumunod ang Camarines Sur, 153 barangay o 27,919 pamilya at Catanduanes na may 69 barangays at 21,906 pamilya. Sinabi pa ni Taguiwalo na 80 barangay naman ang apektado sa MIMAROPA, na may 5,105 pamilya. “Nakapagpalabas na ho tayo ng 47,298,500 na assistance in the form of mga relief goods. Malaking bahagi ho ‘yan ay galing sa DSWD. May maliit na bahagi na galing sa mga LGUs,” ayon pa kay Taguiwalo. Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Taguiwalo na inaalam na ng DSWD kung mga lugar pa ang hindi naabot ng tulong. “At katulad ng sinasabi ko, nagre-rely tayo pangunahin na sa mga local government units kasi nasa kanila ang prepositioned goods. Augmentation ho ang trabaho natin bilang national agency,” ayon pa kay Taguiwalo.

