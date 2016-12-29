Bus vs. trike; 3 patay, 1 malubha

Tatlo katao ang nasawi at isa ang malubhang nasugatan nang salpukin ng pampasaherong bus ang sinakyan nilang tricycle sa Sorsogon City kagabi. Agad ikinasawi ng tricycle driver na si Patrick Lagonoy, 26, at mga sakay niyang sina Mark Tatel, 19, at Jerick Jasareno, 22, ang matinding pinsala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, sabi ni Supt. Nonito Marquez, tagapagsalita ng Sorsogon provincial police. Isinugod naman ang pasahero ding si Christian Barbacena, 19, sa Sorsogon Provincial Hospital dahil sa pinsala sa ulo’t katawan. Sinalpok ng Diamond Star bus (TYG-692) na bumibiyahe mula Samar patungong Maynila ang tricycle ni Lagonoy sa bahagi ng Maharlika Highway na malapit sa Red Palm Subdivision, Brgy. Pang Pang, ala-1:35. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na inokupa ng bus, na minaneho ni Antonio Leocadio, ang kabilang lane kaya nasalpok ang kasalubong na tricycle, ani Marquez. (John Roson)

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.