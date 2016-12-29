‘Goodbye De Lima’ nakumpiska sa Bocaue INQUIRER.net

Noong una ay “Goodbye Napoles.” Ngayon naman ay “Goodbye De Lima.”

Kapwa ipinagbabawal ang dalawang paputok na ipinangalan sa mga personalidad na nasangkot sa kontrobersiya.

Nanggaling ang “Goodbye Napoles” mula kay Janet Lim Napoles, na itinuturong reyna ng P10 bilyong pork barrel scam.

Samantala, kinuha naman ang “Goodbye De Lima,” na isa pang napakalakas na paputok, mula sa pangalan ni Sen. Leila de Lima, ang numero unong kritiko ni Pangulong Duterte na isinasangkot sa droga.

Kabilang ang mga ipinagbabawal na paputok sa mga nakumpiska matapos ang isinagawang inspeksyon sa mga tindahan ng paputok na pinangunahan ni Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa ngayong araw.

Isinagawa ang inspeksyon sa Bocaue, Bulacan. Ikinukonsidera ang Bocaue na siyang sentro ng pagawaan ng paputok sa Pilipinas.

Bukod sa “Napoles” at “De Lima,” nakumpiska rin ang mga paputok na “Goodbye Philippines,” “Super Lolo,” “Pla-Pla,” “Atomic Bomb,” “OG Thunder,” at “Kabase.”

Agad na ipinag-utos ni dela Rosa ang pagsira sa mga ipinagbabawal na paputok.

