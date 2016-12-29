1 patay sa sunog sa isang warehouse sa Cubao INQUIRER.net

ISA ang patay matapos sumiklab ang sunog sa metal fabricator warehouse sa Don Jose st., Cubao, Quezon City. Gumagawa ang pabrika ng mga bala.

Bukod sa fire department, rumesponde rin ng bomb squad sa nangyaring sunog dahil nasa loob din ng pabrika ang mga mortar at pampasabog.

Ayon sa ulat ng DZMM, itinigil ng pabrika ang operasyon nito noong 2014. Kinumpirma ni Senior Superintendent Manuel Manuel, city fire marshal na namatay si Ruben Villaflor, 54, isang empleyado ng pabrika.

Nakalabas naman ang ibang empleyado ng pabriko.

Ayon sa mga residente, nakarinig sila ng dalawang pagsabog.

Umabot ang sunog sa ika-limang alarma bago idineklarang naapula na ang apoy ng tanghali.

