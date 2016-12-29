P5K ayuda sa mga biktima ng pambobomba sa Leyte Bandera

TINIYAK ni Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo na bibigyan ng P5 libong ayuda ang 34 na nasugatan sa pambobomba sa Leyte, bukod pa sa sagot ng pamahalaan ang lahat ng gastos sa ospital. Sa isang press conference sa Malacanang, inamin ni Taguiwalo na nakuryente ang kagawaran matapos unang iulat kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na 10 ang nasawi sa nangyaring pagsabog. “Nag-ulat din sa atin ang ating regional director at gusto ko kaagad iyan maiwasto. Pasensiya na Usec. Abella dahil ala-1 ng madaling araw ng ipinaabot sa akin ng regional director ng Leyte ang nangyaring pambobomba at ang initial na ulat ay may 10 patay. Hindi ho totoo ‘yan. Kung nakuryente ho tayo, ako ho ang may kasalanan, hindi ang ating spokesperson,” sabi ni Taguiwalo. Idinagdag ni Taguiwalo na 10 sa 34 na biktima ng pambobomba ay nakalabas na. “Iyong ating DSWD field officer ho ay naroroon ngayon, handang magbigay tayo ng tulong. May P5,000 na financial assistance tayo sa mga nasugatan at sasagutin ho ng departamento ‘yung kanilang hospital bills,” pagtitiyak ni Taguiwalo.

