Tumbok Karera Tips, December 29, 2016 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (14) Stand In Awe; TUMBOK – (12) Diva’s Champion; LONGSHOT – (3) Top Secret

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Airborne Magic; TUMBOK – (4) Guanta Na Mera / Mud Slide Slim; LONGSHOT – (6) Garlimax

Race 3 : PATOK – (8) Pinky’s Magic; TUMBOK – (9) Hidden Eagle; LONGSHOT – (11) Miko Na Nga

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Captain Of The Sea; TUMBOK – (1) Alta’s Charm; LONGSHOT – (2) The Fountainhead

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Magdapio; TUMBOK – (10) Favorite Chanel; LONGSHOT – (4) Leather King

Race 6 : PATOK – (2) St. Suswa; TUMBOK – (4) Catsbarawana; LONGSHOT – (8) Ayisha’s Pride / Jacobo’s Magic

Race 7 : PATOK – (2) Battle Hill; TUMBOK – (8) Plug Ceremony; LONGSHOT – (6) Isa Pa Isa Pa

Race 8 : PATOK – (6) Blue Berry; TUMBOK – (7) Winning Move; LONGSHOT – (10) Lucky Gunner

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.