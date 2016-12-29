(Movie Review) DIE BEAUTIFUL: Beautiful. Just beautiful. Wa etching!

BESH kung may isa kang movie na iwa-watch lang sa MMFF (Knowsline ko naman ang kaartehan mo na wit mo bet mag-sightsee ng Pinoy films), watch mo ang obra ng lola Paolo Ballesteros mo.

Ay crayola pagaspas ka ditey, laugh kete laugh ka rin, pero in the end, you’ll be thinking about you own struggles at challenges ek hindi lang being a pa-girl na bading, kundi pagiging junakers, sisterette, madir at BFF rin.

Nategi si Trisha (Ballesteros), isang bonggang trans na ginawang pangkabuhayan showcase na yata ang pag-join sa mga beaucon, habang kinokoronahan sa pageant.

Bago tuluyang ma-deja vu ang hitad ay wish-upon-a-star siya na bihisan ang body beautiful niya bilang iba-ibang celebrities sa bawat gabi ng coffee party.

Ang problem ay di naman bet ng kanyang fudra ang last will and testament niya dahil bet nito na ombre, as in otoko ha, siya ililibing.

Wa choice ang mga bakla kaya minating ng mga ito ang bangkay ng bruha at ginawa ang coffee party sa location na wit know ni fudra.

Habang binibihisan ng mga bayot ang Trisha ay going-down-memory-lane ang drama at eksena ng cast of characters. Kulang na lang i-cue ang voice over na “Tandang-tandang ko pa, Kuya Eddie…”

Deserve ng ditseng Paolo ang mga accolades na natatanggap niya. He can navigate tienes ang mga dramatic and comedic scenes with ease and flair, in fair. Mas bongga nga kung magwi-win ang ate mo ng Best Actress and Actor. Taray, di ba?

Winner din sa aktingan ang ateng Christian Bables as Barbs na BFF ni Trisha. Talyadang-talyada ang arrive. Impressive nga lalo pa at straight as an arrow daw siya sa true life.

Chika rin ang iba pang cast, from Joel Torre hanggang kay Inah de Belen. Ensemble acting, baga.

Flawless as in flawless ang direction ng tiyahin Jun Lana mo. Hasang-hasa na. Kaya wa ka talaga mase-sey sa production/set design, score, photography, editing at, siyempre pa, sa story ng movie.

Witchelle ko na ikukuwento ang moral of the story, besh, but I’m sure relate na relate ka. So, gora na sa cinema and wear your most pabolosang gown!