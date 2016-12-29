33 sugatan sa pagsabog ng 2 IED sa Hilongos, Leyte Inquirer

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte — Dalawang improvised explosive devices (IED) ang sumambulat sa gitna ng town plaza sa Hilongos, Leyte, alas-9 ng gabi Miyerkules na ikinasugat ng mahigit 33 katao. Ayon kay Chief Insp. Alberto Renomeron, Hilongos police chief, dalawang IED ang sumabog sa Rizal Plaza habang nanonood ang mga tao sa isang boksing bilang bahagi ng taunang fiesta ng Hilongos. Ang ikatlong IED ang nadikubre naman sa labas ng simbahan ngunit hindi sumabog, ayon sa ulat. Dinala ang mga biktima sa Hilongos District Hospital at Leyte Baptist Hospital. Sinabi naman ng Philippine Red Cross-Hilongos chapter administrator Everlisa Alotaya, umakyat na ang bilang ng mga nasugatan sa pagsabog sa 33. Ayon naman kay Chief Supt. Elmer Cruz Beltejar, police director ng Eastern Visayas, lima sa mga nasugatan ang nasa kritikal na kondisyon ngayon. Patuloy na inaalam ng pulisya ang may kagagawan sa insidente. Naglagay na rin ng mga checkpoint ang pulisya sa iba’t ibang lugar palabas at papasok sa Hilongos.

