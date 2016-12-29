Pagreregalo ng mamahaling bag ni KC kay Sharon binatikos ng bashers

HINDI nagtipid si KC Concepcion sa kanyang Christmas gift para sa mother niyang si Sharon Cuneta.

Kung may Gucci Dionysus embroidered leather top handle bag siyang regalo sa sarili ay isa ring Gucci ang gift niya sa Megastar. Sharon was so excited that she posted a short video on her Instagram account ng regalo ni KC.

“My beautiful new limited edition bumblebee Gucci bag from KC (can’t get this even in America yippee! Ay sorry na-excite!” caption niya sa photo.

As soon as it got posted in one Facebook fan page, umatake ang bashers at kung anu-ano ang pinagsasabi.

“Patronize phil products. tapos gucci pa. gwa ba yan dto sa pinas? sbgay d q pera un!!”

“Gucci lang pinost pa!?”

“Kailangan pa bang ipaskil yan…mga artista talaga.”

“Bag nya & Sharon ugly?? Wala namang ka taste2× mamili si KC?? dami namang mapagpilian?? baduy …sorry!?”

But sorry na lang pero mas maraming defenders ang mag-ina.

“Nice kc.. Kung ako rin nmn my sapat n pambili Y not.. Bibilhin ko ung pinakamahal para sa mama ko bukod sa mabait akong anak.”

“Go for it wag mo silang pansinin.. Luv u both.”

“Nakakataba ng puso ng kahit sinong magulang ang maalala at ma regaluhan ng kanyang mga anak, kahit na mahal o pinakamura mang regalo, ang mahalaga pinapahalagahan sila ng kanilang mga anak, saludo ako sa mga mapagmahal na anak.”

It was obvious kung bakit galit na galit ang mga bashers.

Never in their collective lives kasi na makakabili sila ng ganoon kamahal na bag.