Triplets ng That’s Entertainment may reunion sa bagong GMA soap By Jun Nardo Bandera

REUNITED ang Triplets ng dating teen show na That’s Entertainment na sina Manilyn Reynes, Sheryl Cruz at Tina Paner sa GMA series na Meant To Be. Magkakasama sila sa unang pasabog na serye sa 2017 ng GMA na pinagbibidahan ni Barbie Forteza at apat na Kapuso leading men – Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj at Ivan Dorschner. Sa totoo lang, ngayong lang magsasama sa isang programa sina Mane, She at Tina although nagkaroon na rin sila ng sari-sariling shows sa network. Year 2000 nang maghiwa-hiwalay sila dahil si Sheryl, lie low sa career at nanirahan sa Amerika habang si Tina ay napadpad sa Spain. Pagdating sa buhay may-asawa, tanging si Manilyn lamang ang buo ang pamilya dahil sina Sheryl at Tina ay hiwalay na sa kanilang asawa. Pero kahit nagkahiwalay ng landas, tuloy pa rin ang friendship nila. “Hindi rin naputol ang friendship namin. And your friends will always remain friends lalo na kapag nasa loob ng puso niyo ang bawat isa,” rason ni Sheryl. Nagpapasalamat naman si Tina sa GMA dahil ito ang muling nagbuo ng grupo nila.

