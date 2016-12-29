Eugene nagpakasal na sa Italian boyfriend By Jun Nardo Bandera



NAG-ENDING na ang ilang taon ding malalamig na Pasko ni Eugene Domingo. Napainit ang malamig na Christmas ni Uge dahil nasa Italy siya ngayon kasama ang partner na si Danilo na first time niyang pinasilip on national television. Nag-post kasi si Uge ng dalawang video sa kanyang Instagranm account kung saan makikitang kasama niya ang kanyang Italian boyfriend. Nagpahatid ng pasasalamat si Uge mula Italy sa mga taong nanood ang festival entry niyang “Ang Babae Sa Septic Tank 2.” Isa ito sa kumikita at pinag-uusapang entry dahil sa galing ni Uge at pagkakagawa ni direk Marlon Rivera. Isa ang boyfriend ni Eugene sa mga dahilan kaya tumahimik siya sa paggawa ng movies at sa TV nag-concentrate. Perfect timing para sa kanya ang pagdating ang “ABSST 2″ kaya hindi niya ito pinakawalan. The latest we heard about Uge and her boyfriend ay kasal na sila. That we have to confirm pagbalik niya rito sa Pilipinas, huh!

