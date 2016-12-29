Lihim nina Raymart, Gary at Dennis nabuking ni Regine By Ervin Santiago Bandera

ANG mga heartthrob naman ng dekada 90 ang dadalaw sa bahay ni Regine Velasquez ngayong Sabado ng umaga para sa isa na namang espesyal na episode ng Sarap Diva. Ang tinutukoy namin ay sina Gary Estrada, Raymart Santiago at ang kuwelang si Dennis Padilla. Sila ang magpapatunay na age doesn’t matter, dahil kayang-kaya pa rin nilang magpakilig kahit na nagkaedad sila nang “kaunti”. Maraming bukingang magaganap at mabubunyag na sikreto ng nakaraan sa pag-iinterbyu ng Songbird. Siguradong masarap na kwentuhan na naman ang inyong mapapanood! At para sa masarap na pananghalian si Pareng Raymart siyempre ang sagot sa kusina sa isang pasiklab na beef dish! Easy to prepare, healthy at magugustuhan ng mga kids. Huwag palampasin ang New Year episode ng favorite n’yong cooking show with a twist, ang Sarap Diva na napapanood pa rin tuwing Sabado after Maynila sa GMA 7.

