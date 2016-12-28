Mag-utol lunod sa ilog

Patay na nang matagpuan ang magkapatid na lalaki matapos silang anurin ng ilog sa Guinobatan, Albay. Natagpuan ang mga labi nina Alwin, 24, at John Mar Obanon, 16, sa bahagi ng Cabagsay River na nasa Purok 1, Bgy. Cabaloaon, alas-7 ng umaga Martes, ayon sa ulat ng Albay provincial police. Napag-alaman na tinawid ng magkapatid, kasama ang 10-anyos na anak ni Alwin, ang ilog ala-1 ng hapon Lunes. Inanod ang tatlo, ngunit nagawang maitulak ni John Mar ang anak ni Alwin patungo sa pampang, kaya nakaligtas ang bata at humingi ng saklolo. Hinanap ng mga residente sina Alwin at John Mar, ngunit kapwa wala na silang buhay nang matagpuan nang sumunod na araw, ayon sa ulat. Inaalam pa ng mga awtoridad kung ang dalawa’y isasama sa listahan ng mga nasawi sa bagyong “Nina” sa Albay, na isa sa mga matinding tinamaan ng katatapos lang na unos.

