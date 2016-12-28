5 barangay sa Apayao binaha By John Roson Bandera

Limang barangay sa tatlong bayan ng lalawigan ng Apayao ang binaha dahil sa mga pag-ulang dala ng amihan, ayon sa mga otoridad. Labing-siyam pamilya na binubuo ng 61 katao ang lumikas na dahil sa baha sa Brgy. Dagupan, bayan ng Luna, ayon sa ulat ng Office of Civil Defense Cordillera. Ito’y matapos na umapaw ang Shalom Creek, na nandoon sa barangay. May mga pasahero at motorista ring na-strand at kinailangang sunduin dahil sa pagbaha. Bukod sa naturang lugar, binaha rin ang Brgys. Aninipan at Sta. Maria sa bayan ng Flora, at Brgys. San Juan at Consuelo sa bayan ng Sta. Marcela, ayon sa ulat. Dahil din sa pag-ulan, tumaas ang lebel ng tubig sa apat na ilog sa mga bayan ng Luna at Conner, pati sa Swan Dam na nasa bayan ng Pudtol. May mga naitala na ring landslide sa Apayao, ayon sa OCD Cordillera.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.