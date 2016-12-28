Tugboat lumubog malapit sa pier sa Zamboanga City Inquirer

LUMUBOG ang isang tugboat malapit sa pantalan ng Zamboanga City matapos bumangga sa isang tanker kahpon.

Ayon sa ulat mula sa Coast Guard District sa Southwestern Mindanao, lumubog ang M/Tug La Bella 500 metro mula sa Cawa Cawa Boulevard, Zamboanga City ganap na alas-10 ng umaga matapos makabanggaan ang MV Gold Eagle.

Wala namang nasaktan sa insidente. Tinatayang aabot sa 100 litro ng diesel ang laman ng tugboat, bagamat tiniyak ng Coast Guard na hindi ito magdudulot ng oil spill.

