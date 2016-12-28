Bagong taon sasalubingin ng mga Pinoy ng may pag-asa, ayon sa SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sasalubungin ng nakararaming Pinoy ang taong 2017 na mayroong pag-asa, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station.

Ayon sa 95 porsyento ng respondents, sasalubungin nila ang bagong taon ng may pag-asa samantalang limang porsyento ang sasalubong dito ng may pangamba.

Huling naitala ang 95 porsyentong may pag-asa noong 2011. Naiatala rin ang kaparehong lebel noong 2002.

Mas marami ito kumpara sa 92 porsyento na nagsabing sasalubingin nila ang 2016 ng may pag-asa na naitala sa 92 porsyento, at walong porsyento na may pangamba.

Pinakamarami ang nagsabi na mayroon slag nakikitang pag-asa sa Luzon maliban sa Metro Manila na naitala sa 97 porsyento. Pareho namang 95 porsyento ang naitala sa National Capital Region at Mindanao. At 92 porsyento naman sa Visayas.

Pinakamataas ang pag-asa na nakikita ng nasa Class ABC na nasa 99 porsyento, 95 porsyento naman sa Class D at 93 porsyento sa Class E.

Ang survey ay ginawa noong Disyembre 3-6 at kinuha ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents.

