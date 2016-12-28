Satisfaction rating ni Robredo bagsak ng 12 puntos By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bumaba ang satisfaction rating ni Vice President Leni Robredo at tatlo pang mataas na opisyal ng gobyerno, batay sa survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Si Robredo ay nakapagtala ng 37 porsyentong net satisfaction rating (58 porsyentong satisfied, 21 porsyentong dissatisfied at 21 porsyentong undecided) sa survey na isinagawa mula Disyembre 3 hanggang 6.

Mas mababa ito sa 49 porsyentong net satisfaction rating ni Robredo noong Setyembre (65 satisfied, 16 dissatisfied, 18 undecided).

Si Senate President Aquino Pimentel Jr., ay nakapagtala naman ng 30 porsyentong net rating (49 satisfied, 18 dissatisfied, 28 undecided), mas mababa sa naitala niyang 37 porsyento noong Setyembre (54 satisfied, 17 dissatisfied, 26 undecided).

Si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez ay nakapagtala naman ng 10 porsyentong net rating (33 satisfied, 23 dissatisfied, 36 undecided) na mas mababa sa 22 porsyento (41 satisfied, 19 dissatisfied, 32 undecided) sa mas naunang survey.

Si Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno ay nakapagtala naman ng 16 porsyentong net rating (37 satisfied, 21 dissatisfied, 32 undecided) mas mababa sa 26 porsyentong naitala nito noong Setyembre (44 satisfied, 18 dissatisfied, 31 undecided).

Kinuha sa survey ang opinyon ng 1,500 respondents na edad 18 taong gulang pataas.

Sa kaparehong survey, si Pangulong Duterte ay nakapagtala ng 72 porsyentong net trust rating (81 porsyentong much trust, 9 porsyentong little trust at 10 porsyentong undecided).

Mas mababa ito sa 76 porsyentong naitala ni Duterte noong Setyembre (83 porsyentong much trust, 8 porsyentong little trust, 9 porsyentong undecided).

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.