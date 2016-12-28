P103M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P103 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa Biyernes.

Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office walang nanalo sa P97 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto sa bola noong Disyembre 23.

Lumabas sa pinakahuling bola ang mga numerong 40-14-34-45-20-36.

Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Biyernes at Linggo. Wala namang bola sa Enero 1.

Nagkakahalaga ng P20 ang taya sa bawat anim na numerong kumbinasyon.

