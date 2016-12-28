4 bote ng energy drink nilaklak, obrero patay By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang construction worker sa Sorsogon City nang umano’y atakehin sa puso matapos uminom ng maraming energy drink, ayon sa pulisya. Natagpuan na lang si Jessie Don, 37, na walang buhay sa barracks ng isang itinatayong restaurant sa Brgy. Talisay Martes ng umaga, ayon sa ulat ng Sorsogon provincial police. Sinabi ng isa sa mga trabahador na sinubukan niyang gisingin si Don at nang di ito tuminag ay tinawag na niya ang mga kapwa obrero. Di naglao’y inulat na nila sa lokal na pulisya ang insidente alas-8:27. Ininspeksyon ng mga imbestigador ang katawan pero walang natagpuang pinsala, kaya pinaniniwalaang inatake sa puso si Don. Sinabi naman sa pulisya ng kanyang mga katrabaho na nang gabi bago iyo’y nakita nilang uminom si Don ng apat na bote ng Cobra energy drink bago natulog.

