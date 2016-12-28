Graft vs Mitra ibinasura

Ibinasura ng Sandiganbayan First Division ang kasong graft at malversation na isinampa ng Office of the Ombudsman laban kay dating Palawan Gov. Abraham Mitra kaugnay ng fertilizer fund scam.

Ayon sa korte nilabag ng Ombudsman ang constitutional rights ni Mitra, nga opisyal ng Department of Agriculture-Regional Field Unit na sina Lucille Odejar, Executive Director Dennis Araullo, Regional Accountant Raymundo Braganza, at Gabay Masa Board of Trustees member na si Margie Tajon Luz.

“Accordingly, the said cases are hereby dismissed with respect to accused Mitra, Odejar, Araullo, Braganza and Tajon Luz for violation of their constitutional rights to speedy disposition of their cases,” saad ng desisyon.

Inalis na rin ng korte ang hold departure order na nauna nitong ipinalabas upang hindi makaalis ng bansa ang mga akusado at matiyak na haharapin nila ang kaso.

“The Court is also not persuaded that the delay is justified by the review and evaluation of the different offices in the Office of the Ombudsman,” sad ng resolusyon ng Sandiganbayan na ibinatay nito sa naunang desisyon ng Korte Suprema.

Ang kaso ay nag-ugat sa paggamit ng P3 milyong pork barrel fund ni Mitra noong 2004. Napunta ang pondo sa Gabay Masa na kulang sa kuwalipikasyon ayon sa Commission on Audit.

