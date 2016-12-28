Ex-solon kakasuhan sa pork barrel scam By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang dating kongresista ang sasampahan ng kaso ng Office of the Ombudsman kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong paggamit ng Priority Development Assistance Fund nito.

Apat na kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at tatlong kaso ng Malversation ang isasampa laban kina dating Nueva Ecija Rep. Aurelio Umali, umano’y pork barrel fund scam queen an si Janet Lim Napoles, at mga opisyal ng Department of Agriculture na sina Regional Executive Director Renato Manantan, accountant Narcisa Maningding at mga representative ng Samahan ng mga Manininda ng Prutas sa Gabi, Inc.

na sina Anita Tansipek at Corazon Bautista.

Ginamit umano ni Umali ang kanyang P15 milyong PDAF para sa pagbili ng irrigation pumps at fertilizers para sa mga residente ng Laur, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Santa Rosa, General Natividad at Cabanatuan City.

Inendorso umano ni Umali ang Samahan and the Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka Foundation, Inc. bilang NGO partner sa pagpapatupad ng proyekto. Ibinigay ng DA ang P12 milyong pondo sa MAMFI at P3 milyon sa Samahan.

Pinalabas umano nila na bumili ng 15 irrigation pump at 7,920 bote ng liquid fertilizer subalit ayon sa imbestigador ng Ombudsman ay walang bilihang naganap. Ang mga fertilizer ay pinalabas umanong binili sa Nutrigrowth Philippines, isang kompanya ni Napoles.

Kulang din umano ang requirement ng NGO para makapagpatupad ng multi-milyong kontrata, walang market survey na isinagawa at walang public bidding.

“To be able to divert substantial funds from the PDAF and the Agriculture and Fisheries Modernization Program funds, access had to be made available, and this was made possible by Umali who chose MAMFI and the Samahan to implement his livelihood projects,” saad ng resolusyon ng Ombudsman. “Umali likewise signed the project proposals and endorsed said NGOs to facilitate the release of the funds to them.”

