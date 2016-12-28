Revilla gustong dumalaw sa ama By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Muling hiniling ni dating Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., sa Sandiganbayan First Division na madalaw ang kanyang ama matapos itong muling isinugod sa ospital dahil sa problema sa kidney.

Hiniling ni Revilla na madalaw si dating Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., ngayong araw mula 6 ng umaga hanggang 12 ng tanghai at sa Disyembre 31 at Enero 1 mula 2 ng hapon hanggang 8 ng gabi.

Naka-confine si Revilla Sr., sa St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City Taguig.

“Senator Revilla feels it is his obligation to come to the aid of his father, who is very close to him, even by his mere presence, and cannot disregard a son’s natural urge and desire to visit and be with his ailing and weak father, and spend a few moments together, to provide former Senator Revilla Sr. the needed assurance and support,” saad ng mosyon.

Sasailalim si Revilla Sr., sa “percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tube insertion procedure” dahil hindi na ito nakakakain.

Noong Disyembre 16 ay pinayagan si Revilla na madalaw ang kanyang ama na mayroong pneumonia.

Si Revilla ay nakakulong sa PNP Custodial Center kaugnay ng kasong plunder na kinakaharap nito.

