Lalaking gumamit kay Ronnie Alonte sa photo scandal lumantad na

TALAGA palang hindi si Ronnie Alonte ang guy na may nude photo.

Nakita namin sa isang Twitter account ang photo ng real guy na nakahubad at pinalabas na si Ronnie.

Ang laki ng kanilang difference. Talagang nilagay lang ang ulo ni Ronnie para palabasing siya iyon.

No offense meant, ha, pero the real guy is very commoner. All he had is a big tool but sa looks department, malayung-malayo siya sa bida ng “Seklusyon” na isa sa pinipilahan ngayon sa mga sinehan.

Maganda ang 2016 kay Ronnie dahil nakilala siya nang husto, nagkaroon ng soldout solo concert sa Kia Theater at may dalawang entry sa MMFF, ang “Seklusyon” at ang “Vince & Kath & James” na parehong tumatabo sa takilya.