Lalaking gumamit kay Ronnie Alonte sa photo scandal lumantad na

TALAGA palang hindi si Ronnie Alonte ang guy na may nude photo.
Nakita namin sa isang Twitter account ang photo ng real guy na nakahubad at pinalabas na si Ronnie.
Ang laki ng kanilang difference. Talagang nilagay lang ang ulo ni Ronnie para palabasing siya iyon.
No offense meant, ha, pero the real guy is very commoner. All he had is a big tool but sa looks department, malayung-malayo siya sa bida ng “Seklusyon” na isa sa pinipilahan ngayon sa mga sinehan.
Maganda ang 2016 kay Ronnie dahil nakilala siya nang husto, nagkaroon ng soldout solo concert sa Kia Theater at may dalawang entry sa MMFF, ang “Seklusyon” at ang “Vince & Kath & James” na parehong tumatabo sa takilya.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2016, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94