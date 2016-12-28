30% discount para sa MMFF ‘bottom 4’ ipinatupad na By Jun Nardo Bandera

NON-STOP changes ang ginagawa sa regulasyon ngayon ng 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival, huh!

Pinigilan na ang MMFF Executive Committee ang paglabas ng figures kaugnay ng kinita ng walong entries ngayong filmfest. Ang Top 4 na lang ang inihayag nila sa inilabas na official statement. So alam na ng lahat ang Lowest 4. Siyempre, kuntento na sila. Eh, ang may-ari ng sinehan, kuntento rin ba? At ito pa ang isang pagbabago. Nagsimula kahapon ang pagbibigay ng 30% discount sa ticket prices para sa entries na “Saving Sally”, “Oro”, “Kabisera” at “Sunday Beauty Queen”. Ang apat na nabanggit na mga entry ang mahihina sa takilya. Magaganda man ang feedback, hindi pa rin mapuwersa ang moviegoers na tangkilin ito to the max! Ang 30% discount sa tickets ay upang ma-accommodate ang students, senior citizens at persons with disabilities (PWDs) na gustong manood sa pelikula. Fair? Of course not! Dapat applicable sa lahat ng entries ang bagong patakaran na ito!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.