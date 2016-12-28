Jennylyn sa bahay ni Dennis nagpasko kasama ang anak para iwas lungkot By Jun Nardo Bandera

TWINNING ang design at kulay ng damit nina Dennis Trillo at Jennylyn Mercado nu’ng Christmas, huh! Kulay pula ito at may design na kulay gold na regalo. Sa unang balita, sa bahay ni Dennis nag-celebrate ng Christmas si Jen. Siyempre pa, kasama ng hot mama ang anak nitong si Jazz. Sa isang picture na pinost ng Ultimate Star sa kanyang Instagram account, larawan siya ng kaligayahan. Komo wala na ang kanyang Mommy Lydia na ilang Pasko rin niya nakapiling, minabuti niyang idaos ang Pasko sa ibang bahay upang hindi atakihin ng lungkot. Sa picture, napansin lang namin na si Jazz lang ang bata. Wala ang anak ni Dens na si Calix. Nakakaintriga, huh!

