Liza Dino sa kinita ng MMFF 2016: Ang sarap ng feeling na marami pa ring mga nanonood!

SA kabila ng kaliwa’t kanang pagbatikos at sa mga challenges na hinarap ng MMFF organizers, very positive pa rin ang pananaw ng Chairperson ng Film Development Council of the Philippines na si Liza Dino para sa annual filmfest.

Sa kanyang Facebook account, nag-post na mensahe ng pasasalamat ang asawa ni Aiza Seguerra sa lahat ng sumuporta sa walong MMFF entries. Aniya, na-meet naman ng MMFF at MMDA ang kanilang expectations para sa taong ito.

Sey pa ni Liza, magandang senyales ito para sa mas maunlad na movie industry. Narito ang kabuuan ng Facebook status ni Liza.

“Since this is a new edition of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), the executive committee set a new target for the festival’s gross revenue and I am happy to say that our films were able to meet our expectations.

“Ang sarap ng feeling na marami pa ring pumunta sa sinehan at nanood ng mga kakaibang pelikulang handog ng MMFF ngayong taon.

“Despite the obstacles—brownout, bagyo, batikos at kung anu-ano pa—we thrived and rose above these challenges!

“Congratulations sa ating 8 entries! Ito ang simula ng panibagong yugto ng pagtangkilik sa pelikulang Pilipino.

“Sa mga manonood, Maraming salamat. Kayo ang nagwagi dito dahil para sa inyo ito! #MMFF2016!”

In fairness, mukhang gumaganda na nga ang takbo ng bentahan ng ticket sa MMFF 2016 mula nang kumalat ang magagandang review sa walong entries.