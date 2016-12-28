Jodi, Thirdy nakipag-bonding sa pamilya nina Iwa at Pampi Bandera



MOVE on, move on din pag may time! Yan ang pinatunayan nina Jodi Sta. Maria at Iwa Motto matapos silang dumaan sa matitinding pagsubok ng buhay. Nakipag-bonding si Jodi at ang anak na si Thirdy sa ex-husband niyang si Pampi Lacson kasama ang bagong partner nitong si Iwa with their baby. Isang litrato ang ipinost ni Pampi sa Instagram recently kung saan makikita ang pagba-bonding nilang tatlo sa Enchanted Kingdom para sa 11th birthday celebration ni Thirdy. Nilagyan niya ito ng caption na: “Happy Birthday Muymuy Dec23/16!” Bago ito, nauna nang nag-post si Iwa ng photo kasama si Jodi at ang kani-kanilang mga anak with this message: “Had so much fun today. Tibay mo @jodistamaria kinaya mo powers ni @hiromiaikoeve! #goodvibes!” Noong 2013, mismong si Jodi ang nag-reach out kay Iwa matapos itong manganak sa anak nila ni Pampi. Kung matatandaan, pinatikim ni Iwa ng maaanghang na salita si Jodi noong kasagsagan ng hiwalayan nila ni Pampi. Inakusahan pa ng kung anu-ano ng dating Starstruck Avenger si Jodi.

