Claudine pinayagang makasama ni Raymart ang 2 anak alang-alang sa diwa ng Pasko



SA kabila ng bagong kinasasangkutan kontrobersya ng estranged couple, hindi pa rin ipinagdamot ni Claudine Barretto ang kanyang mga anak kay Raymart Santiago.

Kahapon kumalat sa social media ang litrato ni Raymart kasama ang dalawang anak, sina Sabina at Santino. Ang paniwala ng mga followers ng Kapuso actor, kuha ito nitong nagdaang Pasko.

Sa Instagram account ni Raymart unang nakita ang picture nilang mag-aama na may caption na: “May the spirit of the season bring you closer to those whom you cherish so much. May this be a year of celebrations for everyone. Merry Christmas to all.”

Marami naman ang natuwa nang makita ang nasabing photo kasabay ng pagpuri kay Claudine sa pagbibigay sa kanyang estranged husband ng pagkakataon na makasama ang mga anak nila bago magtapos ang taon.

Ito’y kahit na nga may namamagitan na namang gusot sa pagitan ng dating mag-asawa. Kung matatandaan, tinawag na duwag ng aktres si Raymart nang hindi raw nito ipinagtanggol si Santino sa pambu-bully ng pamangkin nitong binata na (anak ni Randy Santiago).

Sa katunayan, bago pa sumapit ang Pasko, nagbanta pa si Claudine na magdedemanda laban sa pamilya ni Raymart.

“Be prepared to defend yourselves. Hope you guys have a Merry Christmas and a New Year in court.

“All Santino and I wanted was for your family to say ‘SORRY’ and to assure us that your family will NEVER RAISE YOUR HAND ON MY SON or daughter,” ang matapang na mensahe ni Claudine laban sa pamilya ni Raymart.