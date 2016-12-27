Unang casualty ng stray bullet naitala; 47 biktima ng mga paputok iniulat

INIHAYAG ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na naitala ang unang kaso ng namatay dahil sa ligaw na bala sa pagdiriwang ng kapaskuhan at ang pagkakaaresto ng pito suspek na sangkot sa walong kaso ng walang habas na pagpapaputok ng ng baril.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na nakapagtala rin ang PNP national operations center ng tatlong nasugatan sa magkakahiwalay na insidente ng pagpaputok ng baril sa Central Visayas at Central Mindanao. Sinabi pa ni dela Rosa na isang police commissioned officer ang namatay sa pakikipag-engkuwentro sa mga suspek na iligal na nagpaputok ng baril sa Cebu.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na nababahala siya matapos kabilang ang 32-anyos na pulls na si PO1 Arthur Malayo sa mga naarestong suspek. Nakatalaga si Malayo sa Saranggani Provincial Public Safety Company, na nagpaputok ng kanyang baril sa Barangay Mutia, Zamboanga del Norte noong umaga ng Pasko.

“The criminal act of indiscriminate firing of guns by persons in authority is the height of arrogance and indiscipline that has no place in the police service. As Chief of the PNP, I feel I no longer need to warn or remind PNP personnel from firing their guns indiscriminately because each and every PNP member is assumed to be discerning of how to properly conduct himself whether on or off duty,” sabi ni dela Rosa.

Sinabi pa ni dela Rosa na base sa datos mula sa Department of Health (DOH), nakapagtala na ng 47 kaso ng mga biktima ng mga paputok, kung saan karamihan ay mga nasabugan ng “piccolo”. Umabot naman sa 25 kaso ang naitala sa Metro Manila, ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

“The DOH report indicates 11 victims were just bystanders or onlookers, and 13 victims suffered eye injuries,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa. Inquirer.net