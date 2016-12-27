10M condom handa nang ipamigay ng DOH sa mga estudyante sa 2017

SINABI ng Department of Health (DOH) na nakahanda na ang inisyal na 10 milyong condom para ipamigay sa mga estudyante sa 2017 sa harap ng kampanya nito kontra sa tumataas na kaso ng HIV-AIDS sa bansa.

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, sinabi ni DOH Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo na sa kabuuan may P1 bilyong budget ang DOH para sa kampanya nito kontro HIV-AIDS.

“We have not procured the condom for distribution because we still have a lot condom in our stocks. But depending on the success of this campaign, since it will not be nationwide, initially, it will be prioritized to some high-risk region,” sabi ni Bayugo.

Idinagdag ni Bayugo na target ng DOH na bumili ng karagdagang 50 milyon hanggang 100 milyong condom sa susunod na taon.

“We have to have stocks, somewhere, in the central office. And if there’s a need to move these stocks in areas where there are reported — they are running out stocks, then we have a way of adjusting and supplying them. So some sort of an elbow room in terms of the distribution and allocation that we have prepared,” ayon pa kay Bayugo.

Niliwanag naman ni Bayugo na nakikipag-ugnayan ang DOH sa Department of Education (DepEd) kung anong mga rehiyon ang magiging prayoridad sa pamamahagi ng condom.

“These details are being discussed with DepEd because we do not want na basta mamigay lang na left and right. It needs to be with appropriate advocacy and information,” paliwanag ni Bayugo.

Iginiit naman ni Bayugo na ang pamamahagi ng condom ang nakikitang epektibong istratehiya ni DOH Secretary Paulyn Ubial sa harap ng tumataas na kaso ng HIV sa mga kabataan.

“Two out of three infections that’s happening now is among the age of 15 to 24 years old. So, sa kanila ‘yung infection na dumadami and that is where we need to do some action,” sabi pa ni Bayugo.

Sinabi pa ni Bayugo na sakop din ng programa ng DOH maging ang mga pribadong paaralan.

“Iyong mga MSM kasi ‘yun ‘yung number one natin ngayon. From 44 percent before 2010, now it’s 81 percent as the cause of HIV transmission, it’s 81 percent, are due to male — having sex with male,” dagdag ni Bayugo.