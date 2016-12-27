Zambales niyanig ng magnitude 4.5 na lindol By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 4.5 ang Zambales kahapon ng tanghali, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Ang pagyanig ay naramdaman alas-12:07 at ang sentro nito ay natunton 17 kilometro sa kanluran ng Masinloc. May lalim itong 29 kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Nagdulot ito ng Intensity IV sa Masinloc. Intensity III sa mga bayan ng Iba at Palauig. Intensity II naman sa Santa Cruz at Botolan.

Naramdaman ng instrumento ng Phivolcs ang Intensity I sa Dagupan City, Olongapo City, Cabanatuan City at Navotas City.

