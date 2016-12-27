Bato: PH hindi pa handa sa pagba-ban ng mga paputok ngayong taon INQUIRER.net

INAMIN ni Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na hindi pa handa ang Pilipinas para i-ban ang mga paputok ngayong taon. Sa isang press conference sa Camp Crame, sinabi ni dela Rosa na huli na para ipagbawal ang pagbebenta ng mga paputok dahil nakabili na ang mga gumagawa ng kanilang mga materyales. “Baka hindi pa handa ang Pilipinas sa ganyang policy. Tignan natin next year, mahaba-haba ‘yung time sa information dissemination sa mga tao lalo na sa mga gumagawa ng firecracker, kapag hindi pa nakakabili ng components nila sa abroad,” sabi ni dela Rosa. Matatandaan na noong Nobyembre, sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na kinukonsidera niya ang tuluyang pagbabawal sa mga paputok matapos dalawang bata ang namatay sa pagsabog sa pabrika ng paputok sa Bulacan. Naghanda na ang Department of Health (DOH) ng isang executive order (EO) na naglalayong ipagbawal ang paputok sa bansa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.