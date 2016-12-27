Ex-justice sec sabit sa PDAF scam

Kasong graft ang isasampa ng Office of the Ombudsman laban kay dating Justice secretary at ex-House deputy speaker Simeon Datumanong kaugnay ng pork barrel fund scam.

Inaprubahan ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ang pagsasampa ng dalawang kaso ng paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act sa Sandiganbayan.

Kasama sa kaso ang mga opisyal ng National Commission on Muslim Filipinos na sina Commissioner Mehol Sadain, Fedelina Aldanese, Aurora Aragon-Mabang, Olga Galido, Queenie Rodriguez, Galay Makalinggan at Gracita Cecilia Mascenon-Sales ng Maharlika Lipi Foundation, Inc.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon, nagpalabas ang Department of Budget and Management ng Special Allotment Release Order na nagkakahalaga ng P3.8 milyon para sa NCMF. Ang pondo ay bahagi ng Priority Development Assistance Fund ni Datumanong.

Ang pondo ay para sa livelihood programs gaya ng soap making, candle making at meat processing para sa bayan ng Mamasapano, Ampatuan at Datu Abdullah Sanki.

Hiniling umano ni Datumanong na ang Maharlika ang kunin ng NCMF bilang NGO-partner nito.

Ayon sa Commission on Audit lumabag ang pagpili sa NGO dahil dapat itong dumaan sa public bidding.

Sa kanyang depensa, sinabi ni Datumanong na dapat ay hintayin muna ng Ombudsman ang pinal na desisyon ng COA sa kaso upang malaman kung may mali sa paggamit ng pondo. Sinabi rin ni Datumanong na pineke ang kanyang pirma sa mga dokumento.

“The Office of the Ombudsman has been granted virtually plenary investigatory powers by the Constitution and by law and it may, for every particular investigation, decide how best to pursue each investigation,” saad ng desisyon ng Ombudsman. “The findings of the COA report, or the finality or lack of finality of such report, are irrelevant to the investigation to determine the existence of probable cause.”

Ayon pa sa Ombudsman dapat ay alam ni Datumanong kung saan napupunta ang kanyang pondo dahil siya ang nangangasiwa nito.

“Under the Congressional Pork Barrel System, it is the legislator that exercises actual control and custody of the PDAF share allocated to him by appropriations statute,” saad ng Ombudsman batay sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema.

Si Sadain ay nauna ng kinasuhan noong Setyembre kasama si Sen. Gregorio Honasan kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong paggamit ng P30 milyong halaga ng pork barrel fund.