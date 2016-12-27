ABS-CBN, Solar magsasanib-pwersa para sa Miss U 2016

MAPAPANOOD live sa ABS-CBN ang laban ni Bb. Pilipinas-Universe Maxine Medina sa inaabangang 65th Annual Miss Universe pageant na nakatakdang idaos sa bansa sa darating na Enero 30, 2017.

Pormal ngang nilagdaan ng ABS-CBN at Solar Entertainment kamakailan ang kasunduan para maging official network partners ng Miss Universe at ihatid ang pageant sa mga manonood live via satellite sa SM Mall of Asia Arena mula 8 a.m. hanggang 11 a.m. at may replay pa ng Feb. 5 sa Sunday’s Best.

Dumalo sa contract sigining sina ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes, Solar Entertainment president and CEO Wilson Tieng, ABS-CBN head of integrated acquisitions and international sales and distribution Evelyn Raymundo, Solar Entertainment vice-president for networks operations, marketing & branding Tessa Alviz, at ABS-CBN finance head of broadcast and integrated news and current affairs Catherine Lopez.

“Masaya ako dahil ilang linggo din naming tinrabaho na mapagsama-sama lahat ng networks at ito nga, sa wakas ay on board na ang ABS-CBN,” sabi ni Tieng.

“We’re very happy to be part of this with Solar pati na rin ang ibang networks para ihatid sa ating mga Kapamilya ang Miss Universe sa January 30. So abangan po ninyo,” sabi ni Vidanes.

Mamarkahan ng nalalapit na Miss Universe pageant ang pagbabalik nito sa Pilipinas matapos itong idaos sa Maynila noong 1994 at napanood ng marami via ABS-CBN.

Sa Kapamilya Network din nakita ng publiko ang laban ng iba pang kinoronahang Miss Universe-Philippines na sina Shamcey Supsup-Lee, Janine Tugonon, Ariella Arida, Mary Jean Lastimosa, at maging reigning Miss Universe 2015 na si Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach sa pag-broadcast nito via satellite mula pa sa United States (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015), Brazil (2011), at Russia (2013).

Bukod sa free-to-air TV channel ng ABS-CBN, ang Miss Universe pageant ay mapapanood din sa digital TV via ABS-CBN TVplus.