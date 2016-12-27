‘Perfect Christmas’ ipinagdamot kay Mariel; Robin malas pa rin

IT’S obvious that TV host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla got her Christmas gift early with the birth of her baby Maria Isabella de Padilla.

She could not contain her joy as she and baby Isabella celebrated their first Christmas together. It could have been perfect kung naroon din si Robin Padilla. Hindi binigyan ng Visa si Robin kaya hindi siya nakapunta sa US para makapiling ang kanyang mag-ina.

Sa kanyang Instagram account ay ipinost ni Mariel ang photo nila ni baby Isabella na naka-Santa Claus outfit with this caption: “When the clock hit midnight i greeted her merry christmas then i cried. you give meaning to everything now Isabella.

“I love you so much!!! cheers to our first christmas together! Missing you @robinhoodpadilla.”