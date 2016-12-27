Bag na nagkakahalaga ng P200K ang regalo ni KC para sa sarili

SI KC Concepcion na isang fashion icon, ay mamahaling regalo ang ibinigay sa sarili.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, KC posted her newest acquisition, isang Gucci Dionysus embroidered leather top handle bag.

“Santa I’ve been an awfully good girl! So here’s my Christmas gift to myself. Feeling extra Chrismassy with this one! @gucci #Dionysus #Leather #Floral #Bamboo,” caption ni KC sa kanyang IG post.

So, how much does this Gucci Dionysus embroidered leather top handle bag cost? Well, around $4,100 lang naman. You do the Math!!!

Kabog na naman si Marian Something. Ha-hahahaha!!!