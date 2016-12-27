Vice nag-propose sa pinaka-love na babae



REGALO.

That’s what all is wishing for during Christmas time.

For some celebrities, bongga ang kanilang mga regalo sa kanilang sarili, sa kanilang minamahal sa buhay, sa kanilang dyowa, sa kanilang friends.

Mama’s boy talaga itong si Vice Ganda.

He will do everything and anything just to please his mom Rosario Viceral.

Actually, kabibigay lang ni Vice ng bahay para sa kanyang ina at mga kapatid. And last Christmas day, isang surprise naman ang kanyang ibinigay sa kanyang madir.

Sa kanyang Instagram account ay ipinost ni Vice ang isang short video where it showed him giving his mom a pair of diamond earrings.

“Will you be forever my girlfriend?” say ni Vice sa kanyang ina.

The video had this caption when Vice posted it on his Instagram account: “No divorce. No annulment. No separation. Only lasting LOVE. #MayForever.”

Also, we saw the Facebook Live of Vice where it showed him showering gifts sa kanyang Team Vice.

Bongga ang mga regalo, lahat imported. At meron pang pakimkim sa kanyang loyal staff. Even his kasambahay received money from him.