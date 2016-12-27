Mocha nilait ang pagiging ambassador ng MMFF 2016; sigaw ng mga basher, malas daw By Jun Nardo Bandera

HINDImagandang tingnan sa float ng isang entry ang isa sa members ng Selection Committee. Siya talaga ang barker sa float inviting people to watch the film, huh! Buti sana kung malaking artista ‘yung barker. Eh, waley pa naman siyang napapatunayan sa showbiz much more sa film industry! Nakatikim naman ng panlalait ang singer na si Mocha Uson na itinalagang MMFF Ambassadress. It doesn’t always follow na kapag marami kang followers sa blog o social media, susunod na sila sa gusto mong ipagawa sa kanila. Naniniwala kami na mas matalino at wais na ngayon ang mga manonood at alam nila kung saan lang pelikula nila gagastusin ang kanilang hard earned money. Sa panlalait ng ilang netizens kay Mocha, sinamahan pa ito ng mas malupit na hashtag na #malas2016mmff!

