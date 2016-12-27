Carlo nagpa-tattoo gamit ang ‘Nchan ng mga engkantado Bandera

IBA talaga kung mag-iwan ng marka ang fantaseryeng Encantadia dahil kung ang mga manonood ay hindi na makalimutan ang kakaibang magic na hatid ng programa, mas grabe pa ang halaga nito sa puso ng mga aktor na nagbigay buhay sa mundo nito. Gaya na lang ni Kapuso actor Carlo Gonzalez, na habambuhay nang nakamarka ang role na ginampanan niya bilang Muros matapos magpa-tattoo ng pangalan gamit ang ‘Nchan, ang alpabeto ng mga engkantado. Ipinost ng aktor sa Instagram ang litrato ng kanyang bagong tattoo na may caption na, “One of the most painful things I have endured but, definitely worth it! #nchan #encantadia2016 # inked.” Dahil sa magandang samahan at patuloy na pamamayagpag ng Encantadia sa ratings game kaya mahal na mahal ng cast ang kanilang trabaho.

