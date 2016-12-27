Andrea sasampalin si Dingdong dahil kay Megan Bandera

SA pagpapatuloy ng maaaksyon, madadrama at nakakakilig na mga eksena sa GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood after Encantadia, narito ang mga magaganap tonight. Nailigtas ni Pepe (Dingdong Dantes) ang kanyang pamilya sa kamay ng mga hostage takers sa pamamagitan ng pag-release ng kanyang Robin Hood arrows. Agad na natakot sina Chino, Chef at Llama kaya napilitan silang umalis ng bahay nina Judy (Jaclyn Jose). Ligtas na ang lahat, pero ngayong alam na ng pamilya ni Pepe na buhay siya, hindi maiwasang magalit ni Caloy (Gary Estrada). Hanggang ngayon kasi ay sinisisi pa rin ni Caloy si Pepe sa pagkamatay ni Cynthia. Pag-uwi ni Pepe sa mansyon, tuwang-tuwa na si Leandro (PJ Abellana) sa binata dahil nakakuha ang matanda ng gold mula kay Wilson (Dennis Padilla). Napag-usapan pa nina Pepe at Leandro na balak nilang mag-undercover kay Maggie (Cherie Gil). Pero kahit masaya silang dalawa, malungkot at umiiyak naman si Venus (Andrea Torres). She stops Leandro from entering the undercover mission dahil delikado daw ito. Magtatalo sina Pepe at Venus hanggang sa mapunta sa kanila ang usapan. Inamin na ni Venus na mahal na mahal niya si Pepe. Pepe says na malapit na niyang mahalin si Venus. Pero sasabat na rin ang dalaga at sasabihing hindi na, dahil bumalik na si Sarri (Megan Young). Hindi na nakasagot si Pepe, which confirms his answer. Hurt at heartbroken si Venus as she cries. Sasampalin na ni Venus si Pepe.

