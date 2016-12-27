George Michael patay na; Madonna, Elton John nagbigay ng tribute

PINANGUNAHAN ng mga international music icon na sina Madonna at Elton John ang pagbibigay tribute ng buong mundo para sa British pop star na si George Michael na pumanaw last Sunday sa kanyang tahanan malapit sa London sa edad na 53.

“Farewell my Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 F**k Off NOW?” ang mensaheng ipinost ni Madonna sa kanyang Instagram na may kasama pang video kung saan mapapanood ang pag-aabot niya ng award kay George Michael.

Isang photo naman ang ipinost ni Elton John sa kanyang social media account kung saan kasama niya ang yumaong international singer na may caption na: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.”

Nakilala at sumikat nang bonggang-bongga si George Michael noong dekada 80 bilang miyembro ng grupong Wham! na may mahigit 100 million album na nabenta, winning two Grammys and three Brit awards.

Ayon naman sa kanyang kasamahan noon sa Wham! na si Andrew Ridgeley, talagang na-heartbroken siya sa pagkawala ni Michael. Isang malaking kawalan daw sa music industry ang award-winning singer.

Ito naman ang naging mensahe ng kasabayan niyang banda noon na Duran Duran sa kanilang official Twitter account, “2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to George Michael’s family!”

Ilan sa mga pinasikat na kanta ni George Michael ay ang “Club Tropicana” at “Last Christmas” (kasama ang bandang Whan!) at ang solo hits niyang “Careless Whisper” at “Faith”.