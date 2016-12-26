Hindi pagpapadala ng text message alert ng telcos pinaiimbestigahan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinaiimbestigahan ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate ang pagkabigo umano ng mga telecommunication company na magpadala ng text message alert sa mga residente ng mga lugar na daraanan ng bagong Nina.

“Telecommunications companies like Smart and Globe to do their civic duty to send out mobile disaster alerts especially in areas hit by the typhoon or those raised with storm signals.”

Ayon kay Zarate matagal ng batas ang Free Mobile Disasters Alerts Act (RA 10639) pero hindi pa rin ito sinusunod ng mga telcos.

“The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the telcos should extensively implement Republic Act 10639 unlike what happened last October during Supertyphoon Lawin that only a handful received text alerts in the areas affected,” ani Zarate.

Hinagupit ng bagyo ang maraming lugar at nagdulot ito ng grabeng pinsala.

