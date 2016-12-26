Leni todo-depensa sa ginawang paglayas patungong US habang paparating si ‘Nina’ Radyo Inquirer

UMANI nang matinding pagbatiks si Vice President Leni Robredo sa mga netizens matapos umalis ng bansa patungong Estados Unidos kahit alam nitong mananalasa ang bagyong Nina sa Bicol region kung saan siya nagmula.

Dahil dito, nagpaliwanag ang kampo ni Robredo at sinabi na kahit umano nasa US ang pangalawang pangulo, patuloy ang ginagawa nitong pagmomonitor sa sitwasyong sinalanta ng bagyo.

Ayon sa kanyang tagapagsalita na si Georgina Hernandez, nakikipag-ugnayan na ang kanilang kampo sa iba’t ibang pribadong sektor para makahingi ng agarang relief goods na madadala sa Bicol region.

Nakikipag-ugnayan na rin umano ang bise presidente sa iba’t ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan para maikasa ang pagbibigay ng tulong sa mga biktima ng bagyong Nina.

