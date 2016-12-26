2 patay sa kawatan, P1M tinangay mula sa tindahan sa Bacolod City Inquirer

BACOLOD CITY – NAGING madugo ang pagdiriwang ng Pasko sa isang tindahan sa Bacolod City.

Pinasok ng isang nag-iisang magnanakaw ang JDS Mindoro Enterprises Corp. sa Locsin st., Bacolod City, ganap na alas-7:30 ng gabi at pinagbabaril ang mga tao na nasa loob.

Patay ang may-ari at security guard matapos pagbabarilin sa ulo, samantalang sugatan naman ang tatlong Chinese national.

Natangay ng suspek ang P1 milyong kita ng tindahan sa loob sa loob ng tatlong araw. Sinabi ni Chief Insp. Eugene Tolentino, Bacolod City Police Office Station 1 commander, na tinitingnan nilang anggulo ang inside job dahil pamilyar ang suspek sa operasyon ng tindahan. Magsasara na sana si Changle Wu at kanyang empleyado ng tindahan nang biglang pumasok ang lalaki na armadong ng M-16 rifle at pinaputukan sila, kung saan tinamaan si Wu sa ulo. Dead on the spot din ang security guard na si Jilbert Mayang matapos tamaan din sa ulo.

Sugatan din ang tatlong iba pa na Chinese national na nakilala na sina Yuan Long Hang, Zhang Xiao Dong at Wei Quang Hang.

Tinangay ng salarin, na nakasuot ng helmet, ang pera bago bumalik sa kanyang motorsiklo at tumakas.

