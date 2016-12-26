Albay isinailalim na sa state of calamity Inquirer

ISINAILALIM na ang Albay state of calamity matapos ang pinsalang iniwan ng bagyong ‘Nina’ sa Bicol region.

Sinabi ni Vice Governor Harold Imperial na ipinasa ng provincial board ang Resolution 255-2016 kung saan pinapayagan nito ang lahat ng lokal na pamahalaan na gamitin ang 30 porsiyento ng kani-kanilang quick response fund. Batay sa datos ng Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office (Apsemo), umabot sa 41,903 pamilya o 165,869 katao ang inilikas simula noong Sabado. Marami sa mga bayan ang lubog pa rin sa baha, samantalang maraming bahay din ang napinsala.

